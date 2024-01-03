EPD Identifies Man Found in Mall Fire, Deems Death Accidental

The Eureka Police Department has identified the man whose remains were found burned in a small fire near the Bayshore Mall in October and determined his death was likely accidental.
EPD used a witness account and DNA results to identify the man as Richard George Shannon, 27. According to the department, its investigation revealed Shannon had been using fentanyl near a small warming fire the evening of Oct. 23 and was "exhibiting signs of an overdose." A subsequent autopsy, EPD's press release states, found fentanyl in his system.
"It appears the warming fire Shannon had built spread and ignited a fiberglass truck canopy that he was using as a makeshift shelter," the release states. "It is suspected that Shannon was unconscious or suffering from a drug overdose and was unable to extract himself from the shelter or the fire."
No signs of foul play were found in the investigation, EPD states.
Read the full press release here
.