News

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Crime / Emergency / Homelessness

EPD Identifies Man Found in Mall Fire, Deems Death Accidental

Posted By on Wed, Jan 3, 2024 at 4:02 PM

The Eureka Police Department has identified the man whose remains were found burned in a small fire near the Bayshore Mall in October and determined his death was likely accidental.

EPD used a witness account and DNA results to identify the man as Richard George Shannon, 27. According to the department, its investigation revealed Shannon had been using fentanyl near a small warming fire the evening of Oct. 23 and was "exhibiting signs of an overdose." A subsequent autopsy, EPD's press release states, found fentanyl in his system.

"It appears the warming fire Shannon had built spread and ignited a fiberglass truck canopy that he was using as a makeshift shelter," the release states. "It is suspected that Shannon was unconscious or suffering from a drug overdose and was unable to extract himself from the shelter or the fire."

No signs of foul play were found in the investigation, EPD states.

Read the full press release here.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

About The Author

Thadeus Greenson
Bio:
 Thadeus Greenson is the news editor of the North Coast Journal.

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in News Blog

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Dec 28, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 52

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation