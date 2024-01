EPD Identifies Man Found in Mall Fire, Deems Death Accidental

The Eureka Police Department has identified the man whose remains were found burned in a small fire near the Bayshore Mall in October and determined his death was likely accidental.EPD used a witness account and DNA results to identify the man as Richard George Shannon, 27. According to the department, its investigation revealed Shannon had been using fentanyl near a small warming fire the evening of Oct. 23 and was "exhibiting signs of an overdose." A subsequent autopsy, EPD's press release states, found fentanyl in his system."It appears the warming fire Shannon had built spread and ignited a fiberglass truck canopy that he was using as a makeshift shelter," the release states. "It is suspected that Shannon was unconscious or suffering from a drug overdose and was unable to extract himself from the shelter or the fire."No signs of foul play were found in the investigation, EPD states.Read the full press release here