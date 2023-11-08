News

Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Crime / Emergency

One Killed in Eureka Crash

Posted By on Wed, Nov 8, 2023 at 10:41 AM

The Eureka Police Department is investigating a crash at the intersection of Henderson and I streets yesterday afternoon that left one dead.

According to a press release, officers were dispatched to the scene of the two-car crash after a report that a vehicle was overturned with occupants trapped inside. Emergency personnel were able to remove the vehicle's driver, who suffered minor to moderate injuries, but the passenger suffered fatal injuries, according to the release.

EPD's fatal traffic investigation team, as well as detectives and evidence technicians, responded to the scene to conduct an investigation. According to the release, investigators believe the driver of the overturned vehicle was traveling north on I Street and ran a red light at Henderson and was struck by another car traveling west on Henderson.

"Intoxication may have been a factor," the press release states, adding that occupants of the other vehicle were uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation and the identity of the deceased is being withheld at this time until their family can be notified, according to the release.

EPD asks anyone with information about the crash to call (707) 441-4044.
About The Author

Thadeus Greenson
Bio:
 Thadeus Greenson is the news editor of the North Coast Journal.

