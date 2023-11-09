News

Thursday, November 9, 2023

Hoopa Resident, 26, Killed in Single-Car Crash

Posted By on Thu, Nov 9, 2023 at 3:51 PM

A Hoopa resident killed after her vehicle went off State Route 96 and into Trinity River has been identified as Samantha Davis. She was 26.

According to a news release, the California Highway Patrol command center received a call about a vehicle in the river around 5:24 p.m. Wednesday. The Hoopa Fire Department responded to the scene and located the truck about 50 feet from shore.

“Based on the CHP’s preliminary investigation, it appears the driver drove the vehicle off a steep embankment and subsequently went into the river, being swept approximately 125 feet down river where it came to rest completely submerged under water,” the release states.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact CHP at (707) 822-5981 or (707) 268-2000 after business hours.
PDF CHP Hoopa crash news release
Kimberly Wear
 Kimberly Wear is the assistant editor of the North Coast Journal.

