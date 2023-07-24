Willow Creek Pharmacy Closes

The Willow Creek Pharmacy has closed its doors, leaving scores of area residents worried they could be facing two hours of driving to fill their prescriptions, and that’s when the roads are open.
The pharmacy closed July 14, reportedly with little notice, according to some patients and employees. Attempts to contact the pharmacy’s owners by phone and email were unsuccessful, so it’s unclear exactly why they chose to close, though industry trends have strained small, local outfits nationally, while some social media comments also indicated the pharmacy may have been forced out by its landlord.
“Devastating news for sure,” commented Vicky Carson on social media, with a crying emoji.
“So sad, this pharmacy has been there for as long as I can remember,” commented Sheena Howe on social media. “I feel bad for the staff.”
Stacy Watkins, the vice president of administration for Open Door Community Health Centers, said she was sorry to see the pharmacy close.
“The national and local pharmacy landscape is in a challenging time right now with the high wholesale cost of medications, low reimbursement from the pharmacy benefit plans, and many local pharmacies struggling to staff their locations,” she said. “We are sorry to see that Willow Creek Pharmacy closed. They were our partners in the community for many years.”
Watkins said patients of Open Door’s Willow Creek Community Health Center can have their prescriptions filled through Open Door Rx, which requires pickups in Eureka, saying they can contact their healthcare teams through the online portal MyChart or by calling (530) 629-3111.
But residents may have a closer option.
Dagim Taddesse, the pharmacy director at K’ima:w Medical Center in Hoopa said all area residents can get their prescriptions filled there, provided they go through the proper channels and follow proper protocols, regardless of tribal status.