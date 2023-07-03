News

Archives | RSS

  |  

Monday, July 3, 2023

Crime

UPDATE: Arcata Police ID Homicide Victim

Posted By on Mon, Jul 3, 2023 at 5:59 AM

UPDATE:
The Arcata Police Department has identified the shooting victim as Joshua Paul Gephart, 36, of Fortuna, who had been living in the Valley West area of Arcata, according to a press release.

PREVIUOSLY:
The Arcata Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early yesterday morning, leaving a 36-year-old Fortuna man shot dead.

The man's identity is being withheld until his family can be notified of his death, according to a press release, and police are releasing little information about the case.

"Preliminary investigation does not indicate an on-going threat to the general public," the release states, noting that a suspect in the killing — which occurred in the 5000 block of Boyd Road — remains at large.

Police ask that anyone with information about the case call (707) 822-2424 or APD's crime time line at (707) 825-2588.

See the full press release copied below:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

ARCATA HOMICIDE

The Arcata Police Department is investigating a shooting homicide that occurred during the early morning hours of July 2, 2023, in the 5000 block of Boyd Road in Arcata. The decedent is a 36-year-old male Fortuna resident whose identification is pending notification of next of kin.

Preliminary investigation does not indicate an on-going threat to the general public. The suspect remains at large, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Arcata Police Department's Investigations Unit, at 707-822-2424, or the APD anonymous Crime Tipline at 707-825-2588.

This press release is the extent of the information that is currently available for public release. When appropriate, additional information will be provided.

# # #
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

About The Author

Thadeus Greenson
Bio:
 Thadeus Greenson is the news editor of the North Coast Journal.

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in News Blog

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Jun 29, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 26
Pride in Full Stride

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation