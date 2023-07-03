UPDATE: Arcata Police ID Homicide Victim

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



ARCATA HOMICIDE



The Arcata Police Department is investigating a shooting homicide that occurred during the early morning hours of July 2, 2023, in the 5000 block of Boyd Road in Arcata. The decedent is a 36-year-old male Fortuna resident whose identification is pending notification of next of kin.



Preliminary investigation does not indicate an on-going threat to the general public. The suspect remains at large, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Arcata Police Department's Investigations Unit, at 707-822-2424, or the APD anonymous Crime Tipline at 707-825-2588.



This press release is the extent of the information that is currently available for public release. When appropriate, additional information will be provided.



UPDATE:The Arcata Police Department has identified the shooting victim as Joshua Paul Gephart, 36, of Fortuna, who had been living in the Valley West area of Arcata, according to a press release.PREVIUOSLY:The Arcata Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early yesterday morning, leaving a 36-year-old Fortuna man shot dead.The man's identity is being withheld until his family can be notified of his death, according to a press release, and police are releasing little information about the case."Preliminary investigation does not indicate an on-going threat to the general public," the release states, noting that a suspect in the killing — which occurred in the 5000 block of Boyd Road — remains at large.Police ask that anyone with information about the case call (707) 822-2424 or APD's crime time line at (707) 825-2588.See the full press release copied below: