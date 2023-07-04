Sheriff's Office Searching for Shooting Suspect

click to enlarge HCSO

Jasen Dwain Coley

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect of a homicide occurring in McKinleyville Monday evening.



The suspect, 26-year-old Jasen Dwain Coley, is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting on July 3, 2023, outside a residence on the 2200 block of Silverbrook Court. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home at about 5:25 p.m. where they located a deceased adult male with a gunshot wound.



Coley is reported to have fled the scene. Deputies were contacted by residents in the Hiller Park area reporting a suspicious person matching Coley’s description. Despite extensive search efforts, including air support from the California Highway Patrol, law enforcement was unable to locate Coley.



Jasen Coley is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, heavy-set, with brown hair, brown eyes and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, dark pants and a light-colored hat. He may be in possession of a rifle or a shotgun.



Coley may be associated with a dark blue 2016 Hyundai Elantra, Tennessee license plate # 015BKGM.



McKinleyville residents are asked take extra precautions such as locking all doors to your residence and not opening your door to strangers. Please report any suspicious persons or circumstances immediately to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at 707-445-7251, ext. 0.



This case is still under investigation. Identity of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notifications. More information will be released when available and appropriate.

