News

Archives | RSS

  |  

Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Crime

Sheriff's Office Searching for Shooting Suspect

Posted By on Tue, Jul 4, 2023 at 7:36 AM

click to enlarge Jasen Dwain Coley - HCSO
  • HCSO
  • Jasen Dwain Coley
The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 26-year-old suspect in a fatal McKinleyville shooting last night.

Police were called to a home in the 2200 block of Silverbrook Court around 5:25 p.m. and arrived to find a man dead of a gunshot wound out front, according to a press release. Deputies were reportedly told Jasen Dwain Coley shot the man, whose identity is being withheld until his family can be notified, and fled the scene.

According to the release, someone matching Coley's description — 5 feet, 8 inches tall, heavy set, brown hair, brown eyes and a beard — was then spotted in Hiller Park. Police searched the area with air support from the California Highway Patrol but were unable to locate Coley.

Coley, who police believe may be armed with a rifle or shotgun, is associated with a 2016 Hyundai Elantra with Tennessee license plate number 015BKGM. The sheriff's office is asking McKinleyville residents to take some extra precautions, like locking all doors when home and not opening their doors to strangers, for the time being, and to report any suspicious circumstances by calling (707) 445-7251, extension 0.

See the full press release from the sheriff's office copied below.


The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect of a homicide occurring in McKinleyville Monday evening.

The suspect, 26-year-old Jasen Dwain Coley, is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting on July 3, 2023, outside a residence on the 2200 block of Silverbrook Court. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home at about 5:25 p.m. where they located a deceased adult male with a gunshot wound.

Coley is reported to have fled the scene. Deputies were contacted by residents in the Hiller Park area reporting a suspicious person matching Coley’s description. Despite extensive search efforts, including air support from the California Highway Patrol, law enforcement was unable to locate Coley.

Jasen Coley is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, heavy-set, with brown hair, brown eyes and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, dark pants and a light-colored hat. He may be in possession of a rifle or a shotgun.

Coley may be associated with a dark blue 2016 Hyundai Elantra, Tennessee license plate # 015BKGM.

McKinleyville residents are asked take extra precautions such as locking all doors to your residence and not opening your door to strangers. Please report any suspicious persons or circumstances immediately to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at 707-445-7251, ext. 0.

This case is still under investigation. Identity of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notifications. More information will be released when available and appropriate.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

About The Author

Thadeus Greenson
Bio:
 Thadeus Greenson is the news editor of the North Coast Journal.

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in News Blog

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Jun 29, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 26
Pride in Full Stride

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation