Drug Task Force: 12 Pounds of Meth Seized in Fortuna

click to enlarge HCDTF

K9 Cain with meth seized by Humboldt County Drug Task Force agents working with the Fortuna Police Department.

The Humboldt County Drug Task Force, working with the Fortuna Police Department, seized 12 pounds of methamphetamine June 20 after serving search warrants on a home and storage unit in the city following a months-long investigation.



Fortuna resident Heriberto Posos Cantu, 37, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of sales, the task force reported in a news release.



The first location searched was a storage unit that Posos Cantu had on the 1000 block of Airport Road, where the HCDTF reported finding “approximately five pounds of methamphetamine, packaging materials and indicia” after FPD K9 Cain alerted his handler to the presence of drugs or firearms hidden inside.



Afterward, the officers and agents moved on to Posos Cantu’s home on the 500 block of Francesco Place, where they saw a group of people pulling out of the driveway and initiated a traffic stop. Three people were detained at the scene and 7 more pounds were found inside the vehicle, according to HCDTF.



“It was later determined that Posos Cantu learned that law enforcement was serving a search warrant on his properties,” the release states. “Upon receiving that information, Posos Cantu called a family member and requested that they remove the methamphetamine from the residence prior to law enforcements arrival.”



Posos Cantu was arrested without incident as he arrived at the residence, inside of which officers and agents reported locating “more packaging material, a digital scale and approximately $10,000,” the release states.



Anyone with information related to this investigation or other narcotics-related crimes is asked to call the Humboldt County Drug Task Force at (707) 267-9976.