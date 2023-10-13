Shutting Down the Ritz

Fernando Licona, formerly of Calico's in Garberville, opened the Mexican-Italian-burger restaurant in the storied corner location Feb. 28, and they plan to close their doors today or Saturday, and sell off all the equipment and furniture.

click to enlarge Photo by Jennifer Fumiko Cahill

The bar at the Ritz in Old Town.





After a short run of less than eight months, the latest incarnation of the Ritz in Old Town is closing. Owners Concha Alvarado, José Licona andFernando says business has been slow but illness and injury made the final decision. He explains that Alvarado suffered a severe stroke that will likely take a long recovery. Fernando says he himself was also injured in a road accident a week ago that's left him in pain and that, along with a previous medical issue, has left him unable to work the hours needed to keep the place running.