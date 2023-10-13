What's Good

Archives | RSS

Friday, October 13, 2023

Shutting Down the Ritz

Posted By on Fri, Oct 13, 2023 at 9:35 AM

After a short run of less than eight months, the latest incarnation of the Ritz in Old Town is closing. Owners Concha Alvarado, José Licona and Fernando Licona, formerly of Calico's in Garberville, opened the Mexican-Italian-burger restaurant in the storied corner location Feb. 28, and they plan to close their doors today or Saturday, and sell off all the equipment and furniture.
click to enlarge The bar at the Ritz in Old Town. - PHOTO BY JENNIFER FUMIKO CAHILL
  • Photo by Jennifer Fumiko Cahill
  • The bar at the Ritz in Old Town.

Fernando says business has been slow but illness and injury made the final decision. He explains that Alvarado suffered a severe stroke that will likely take a long recovery. Fernando says he himself was also injured in a road accident a week ago that's left him in pain and that, along with a previous medical issue, has left him unable to work the hours needed to keep the place running.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , ,

Related Locations

Trending

Speaking of The Ritz, restaurants

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Jennifer Fumiko Cahill

Jennifer Fumiko Cahill
Bio:
 Jennifer Fumiko Cahill is the arts and features editor of the North Coast Journal. She won the Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s 2020 Best Food Writing Award and the 2019 California News Publisher's Association award for Best Writing.

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in What's Good

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Oct 12, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 41
‘In the Interest of Justice’

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation