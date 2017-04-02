News Blog

Sunday, April 2, 2017

Emergency

Bomb Squad Responding to Suspicious Device Report

Posted By on Sun, Apr 2, 2017 at 3:24 PM

click to enlarge An EPD volunteer blocks traffic on F Street. - JENNIFER FUMIKO CAHILL
  • Jennifer Fumiko Cahill
  • An EPD volunteer blocks traffic on F Street.
The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office bomb squad is mobilizing and responding to a report of a suspicious device on F Street near Henderson Center in Eureka.

Eureka Police Chief Andrew Mills confirmed the bomb squad was being called in to investigate the suspicious device but few details are currently available about what was found, where and how. EPD has several city blocks closed to traffic currently, as officers await the bomb squad.

Mills said in a text message to the Journal that the device is small and the department doesn't believe it would result in widespread damage even if it's real. Consequently, evacuations aren't being sought.
