Saturday, February 4, 2017

Government

Harbor Commission Taps Kullmann to Fill Empty Seat

Wiyot Tribe Natural Resources Director Stephen Kullmann is set to take a seat on the Humboldt Bay Harbor, Recreation and Conservation District board Feb. 16 after being selected by fellow commissioners on Thursday.

Harbor District Executive Director Jack Crider said Kullmann, one of two candidates under consideration, was appointed on a 3-1 vote, with Commissioner Larry Doss dissenting, to fill the seat vacated when former commissioner Mike Wilson joined the board of supervisors.

In his application to the commission, Kullmann wrote that he is “passionate about the rich resources of Humboldt Bay, both ecological and economic.”

“Not only do I believe that these goals are not mutually exclusive, but that the promotion of economy and protection and restoration of the environment support one another,” he stated.

Casey Allen, an avid outdoorsman and retired AT&T contract administrator and construction manager, also interviewed for the post. A third contender, David Narum, dropped out Thursday night during his opening statements, according to Crider.


