Monday, August 14, 2023

Jury Ghosting, Harbor Labor, SpongeBob and New Eats

Posted By on Mon, Aug 14, 2023 at 10:45 AM

Why aren't people showing up for jury duty or even responding to their notices? We'll look at the reason Humboldt is at the bottom of the juror response barrel and how that impacts trials locally. We're also looking at harbor labor agreements ahead of the proposed offshore wind farm construction. The SpongeBob Musical is on stage and we've got a review, as well as a taste of a couple mobile food businesses to look out for. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on Humboldt stories.
Jennifer Fumiko Cahill

Jennifer Fumiko Cahill
 Jennifer Fumiko Cahill is the arts and features editor of the North Coast Journal. She won the Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s 2020 Best Food Writing Award and the 2019 California News Publisher's Association award for Best Writing.

