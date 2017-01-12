Eureka Council Prepares to Pass Human Rights Resolution

click to enlarge
City of Eureka
Kim Bergel
Tuesday the Eureka City Council will consider adopting a strongly worded resolution that delineates city attitudes toward the rights of immigrants, women, the LGBTQ community, people of color, people of all faiths and the environment.
While never mentioning President-elect Donald Trump by name, the resolution, as proposed by Councilmember Kim Bergel on Dec. 13, seems a clear referendum on his campaign and agenda. Other cities, including San Francisco and Arcata, have passed resolutions or made proclamations since Trump's election declaring implicit opposition to his policies, but this would be a historically unprecedented decision for the city of Eureka.
The resolution, titled the "Human Rights, Inclusiveness, Environmental Sustainability, Affordable Health Care, and Religious Freedom Resolution," was moved to the agenda in December by the majority vote of Bergel and Councilmembers Austin Allison and Natalie Arroyo.
The resolution, copied in its entirety below, says the city will support women "on women’s rights, whether in healthcare, the workplace, or any other area threatened by a man who treats women as obstacles to be demeaned or objects to be assaulted." It declares opposition to conversion therapy. It says "climate change is real." It says "affordable, universal healthcare should be a continuing priority."
The Journal
could not reach Bergel for comment, but we did reach out to the city for clarification on another item, which she also brought up on Dec. 13.
"One and a half years ago we had talked about giving the island back to the tribe, and I was hoping we could have an update on that," she said, referencing the proposed return of 60 acres of Indian Island to the Wiyot Tribe, which tribal chairs requested in 2015. The city resolved last April to return the land, but no apparent further action has been taken. City Clerk Pam Powell said the matter will be discussed in a future meeting, but not next week.
Among other items to be discussed on Jan. 17 are an extension of the city parklets
program, rezoning of a parcel near the Eureka Mall, and a presentation by the Parks and Recreation Department on the opening of the Waterfront Trail.
The proposed resolution:
RESOLUTION NO. 2017 - RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL IN SUPPORT OF HUMAN RIGHTS, INCLUSIVENESS, ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY, AFFORDABLE HEALTHCARE, AND RELIGIOUS FREEDOM
WHEREAS, in light of the current climate in our country and the negativity and hate that is being fostered;
and WHEREAS, Eureka will not turn our back on the men and women from other countries who bring such richness to our city. We will continue to build bridges, not walls;
and WHEREAS, we will never back down on women’s rights, whether in healthcare, the workplace, or any other area threatened by a man who treats women as obstacles to be demeaned or objects to be assaulted. And just as important, we will ensure our young girls grow up with role models who show them they can be or do anything;
and WHEREAS, that there will be no conversion therapy, no withdrawal of rights in Eureka. And to all the LGBTQ people in our city and all over the country who feel scared, bullied, or alone: You matter. You are seen; you are loved,
WHEREAS, that we still believe in this nation’s founding principle of religious freedom. We do not ban people for their faith. And the only lists we keep are on invitations to come pray together;
and WHEREAS, the Eureka Police Department is committed to building trust between police and communities of color so all citizens feel safe in their neighborhoods;
and WHEREAS, our residents are committed to environmental sustainability, and that climate change is real, and that clean power, zero waste, and other measures to protect future generations are a priority;
and WHEREAS, affordable, universal healthcare should be a continuing priority for the State of California and the United States.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of the City of Eureka, condemns all hate crimes and hate speech we will fight discrimination and recklessness in all its forms. We place the highest value on human rights. Further Resolved, that this resolution be forwarded to Senators Feinstein, Harris, and Representative Huffman to demonstrate our City’s commitment to fairness and inclusion.