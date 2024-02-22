Pin It
February 22, 2024

Winners of the 2024 NCJ Pet Photo Contest 

By
"Fuji"

Photo by Christie P.

"Fuji"

We may or may not be scrolling past your pictures from Maui because it feels like everyone but us is on vacation all the time. We might toss a quick like on that selfie or marsh sunset, but we are flipping past the mystery rash you're crowdsourcing home remedies for. We're looking for one thing and one thing only.

We came for your pet photos. Go ahead and dump dozens of Frisbee-catching, couch-napping pics of all your good boys and girls. Hit us with candids of kitties in loaf pose or mugging beside your poor, destroyed houseplants. Why yes, we would like some ASMR video of your rabbit or guinea pig munching parsley. And please move your human offspring to the side so we can get a better look at the fluffy little puffball with the pink toe beans. Thanks.

This year's NCJ Pet Photo Contest is once again brimming with sweet faces and goofy grins, puppy dog eyes and silver seniors. We know it was a struggle for readers to choose winners in all 15 categories, since all the contestants are very, very good — yes, they are. Yes! They! Are! (Excluding those in the Big Trouble division who are, obviously, so, so baaaaaad. So bad.)

Curl up with a two- to four-legged friend and meet the winners and visit petphotos.northcoastjournal.com to coo over everyone who entered. Congratulations, Humboldt pets, you're adorable.

By Jennifer Fumiko Cahill

Slideshow Big Trouble
Big Trouble 5 slides
Big Trouble Big Trouble Big Trouble Big Trouble
Big Trouble
Click to View 5 slides
Slideshow Cover Star
Cover Star 8 slides
Cover Star Cover Star Cover Star Cover Star Cover Star Cover Star Cover Star
Cover Star
Click to View 8 slides
Slideshow Cute Overload
Cute Overload 7 slides
Cute Overload Cute Overload Cute Overload Cute Overload Cute Overload Cute Overload
Cute Overload
Click to View 7 slides
Slideshow Golden Oldies
Golden Oldies 5 slides
Golden Oldies Golden Oldies Golden Oldies Golden Oldies
Golden Oldies
Click to View 5 slides
Slideshow High Maintenance
High Maintenance 5 slides
High Maintenance High Maintenance High Maintenance High Maintenance
High Maintenance
Click to View 5 slides
Slideshow Highest on Life
Highest on Life 6 slides
Highest on Life Highest on Life Highest on Life Highest on Life Highest on Life
Highest on Life
Click to View 6 slides
Slideshow Itty Bitties
Itty Bitties 5 slides
Itty Bitties Itty Bitties Itty Bitties Itty Bitties
Itty Bitties
Click to View 5 slides
Slideshow Kindest Eyes
Kindest Eyes 5 slides
Kindest Eyes Kindest Eyes Kindest Eyes Kindest Eyes
Kindest Eyes
Click to View 5 slides
Slideshow Most Human
Most Human 5 slides
Most Human Most Human Most Human Most Human
Most Human
Click to View 5 slides
Slideshow Most Humboldt Spirit
Most Humboldt Spirit 5 slides
Most Humboldt Spirit Most Humboldt Spirit Most Humboldt Spirit Most Humboldt Spirit
Most Humboldt Spirit
Click to View 5 slides
Slideshow Most Snuggley
Most Snuggley 6 slides
Most Snuggley Most Snuggley Most Snuggley Most Snuggley Most Snuggley
Most Snuggley
Click to View 6 slides
Slideshow Nontraditional Pets
Nontraditional Pets 5 slides
Nontraditional Pets Nontraditional Pets Nontraditional Pets Nontraditional Pets
Nontraditional Pets
Click to View 5 slides
Slideshow Pets with Jobs
Pets with Jobs 5 slides
Pets with Jobs Pets with Jobs Pets with Jobs Pets with Jobs
Pets with Jobs
Click to View 5 slides
Slideshow Sweet Siblings
Sweet Siblings 5 slides
Sweet Siblings Sweet Siblings Sweet Siblings Sweet Siblings
Sweet Siblings
Click to View 5 slides
Slideshow The Face Only a Mother Could Love
The Face Only a Mother Could Love 6 slides
The Face Only a Mother Could Love The Face Only a Mother Could Love The Face Only a Mother Could Love The Face Only a Mother Could Love The Face Only a Mother Could Love
The Face Only a Mother Could Love
Click to View 6 slides
About The Author

Jennifer Fumiko Cahill

Jennifer Fumiko Cahill
Bio:
 Jennifer Fumiko Cahill is the arts and features editor of the North Coast Journal. She won the Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s 2020 Best Food Writing Award and the 2019 California News Publisher's Association award for Best Writing.

