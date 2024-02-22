Winners of the 2024 NCJ Pet Photo Contest 

We may or may not be scrolling past your pictures from Maui because it feels like everyone but us is on vacation all the time. We might toss a quick like on that selfie or marsh sunset, but we are flipping past the mystery rash you're crowdsourcing home remedies for. We're looking for one thing and one thing only.

We came for your pet photos. Go ahead and dump dozens of Frisbee-catching, couch-napping pics of all your good boys and girls. Hit us with candids of kitties in loaf pose or mugging beside your poor, destroyed houseplants. Why yes, we would like some ASMR video of your rabbit or guinea pig munching parsley. And please move your human offspring to the side so we can get a better look at the fluffy little puffball with the pink toe beans. Thanks.

This year's NCJ Pet Photo Contest is once again brimming with sweet faces and goofy grins, puppy dog eyes and silver seniors. We know it was a struggle for readers to choose winners in all 15 categories, since all the contestants are very, very good — yes, they are. Yes! They! Are! (Excluding those in the Big Trouble division who are, obviously, so, so baaaaaad. So bad.)

Curl up with a two- to four-legged friend and meet the winners and visit petphotos.northcoastjournal.com to coo over everyone who entered. Congratulations, Humboldt pets, you're adorable.

By Jennifer Fumiko Cahill