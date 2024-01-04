Pin It
January 04, 2024 News

Through Mark Larson's Lens 

Humboldt County's 2023 in photos

August &ndash; The Yurok Tribe honored Miss Indian World 2023 Tori McConnell of the Yurok Tribe and Karuk heritage while riding in a redwood canoe float in the morning parade at the 59th annual Klamath Salmon Festival. The 23-year-old McConnell wore the beaded crown of Miss Indian World 2023 awarded in April at the Gathering of Nations Pow Wow in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Born and raised in Eureka, McConnell graduated from the University of California at Davis with a Native American studies major.

Photo by Mark Larson

August – The Yurok Tribe honored Miss Indian World 2023 Tori McConnell of the Yurok Tribe and Karuk heritage while riding in a redwood canoe float in the morning parade at the 59th annual Klamath Salmon Festival. The 23-year-old McConnell wore the beaded crown of Miss Indian World 2023 awarded in April at the Gathering of Nations Pow Wow in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Born and raised in Eureka, McConnell graduated from the University of California at Davis with a Native American studies major.

Everyone's journey in 2023 through our local events, sports, politics, protests, entertainment and the arts was different than mine, but my goal this past year was to again photograph special moments that were particularly memorable.

The mission of photojournalism, as Ted Anthony of the Associated Press recently described it, is "to capture moments that represent — and, at their best, truly reveal — the endless spectrum of the human experience." These photos from 2023 indeed reveal an amazing variety of life experienced by people in Humboldt County.

