Through Mark Larson's Lens 

Everyone's journey in 2023 through our local events, sports, politics, protests, entertainment and the arts was different than mine, but my goal this past year was to again photograph special moments that were particularly memorable.

The mission of photojournalism, as Ted Anthony of the Associated Press recently described it, is "to capture moments that represent — and, at their best, truly reveal — the endless spectrum of the human experience." These photos from 2023 indeed reveal an amazing variety of life experienced by people in Humboldt County.