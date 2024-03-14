Once More into the Bay for the Perilous Plunge 

A sunny and very timely break in Saturday morning's rainy weather arrived just before wildly costumed Perilous Plunge participants gathered in Old Town for their parade to the foot of F Street in Eureka. From there, they would leap into the chilly water of Humboldt Bay. Their watery splashes in the 23rd annual fundraiser for the Redwood Discovery Museum, a nonprofit children's museum in Eureka, raised approximately $22,000, according to Executive Director Stephanie Carter.

Individual and group plungers all raised pledges to sponsor their dips, and the Grand Poobah awards for individuals raising the most money went to Asha Medhekar and Lynn Langdon.

The Rookie of the Year award went to the J&G Lawn and Garden Gnomes, and Terri Vroman Little won the Best Jump Award for an individual. The Redwood Coast Montessori Vixens and Dogs picked up the Best Team Jump, as well as the Best Team Costume awards. Last year's Rookie of the Year Cece 4 Real returned to win the Best Costume award.

Refreshments and a soak in a portable hot tub helped participants ward off any hypothermia symptoms at the end of the event. And Carter said the event helps keep the doors open for the remainder of the year and also supports new exhibits, scholarships and events for families to enjoy. Happy endings all around.

Mark Larson (he/him) is a retired Cal Poly Humboldt journalism professor and active freelance photographer who likes to walk.