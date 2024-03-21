Correction 

[ { "name": "Top Stories Video Pair", "insertPoint": "7", "component": "17087298", "parentWrapperClass": "fdn-ads-inline-content-block", "requiredCountToDisplay": "1" } ]
The story headlined "After A" in the March 14, 2024, edition of the North Coast Journal included inaccurate information about Assembly Bill 1111, which would allow direct cannabis sales at special events. If the bill passes, cannabis farmers would still need to work with a licensed distributor at the events, just not a retailer. The Journal regrets the error.