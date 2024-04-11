Correction 

A story headlined "New State Plan Could Help HumCo Foster Kids" in the April 4, 2024 edition of the North Coast Journal included inaccurate data on foster youth in Humboldt County. According to the nonprofit kidsdata.org, more than 400 children were in foster care in Humboldt County in 2018, while the Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services reports the local foster youth population peaked in 2019 at 432 but had decreased by 35 percent as of July of 2023. The Journal regrets the error.