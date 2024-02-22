Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print

February 22, 2024 News » Correction

Correction 

A story in the Feb. 15, 2024, edition of the North Coast Journal headlined "Incumbent Judge Faces Ethics Probe" incorrectly identified the governor who appointed Humboldt County Superior Court Judge Greg Kreis (it was Jerry Brown) and misspelled the name of Commission on Judicial Performance Assistant Director and Investigations Supervisor Sonya Smith. The Journal regrets the errors.

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print

More Correction »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Correction

support local journalism

Shop

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Feb 22, 2024 vol XXXV issue 8
2024 Pet Photo Contest

Digital Edition

guides



© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation