Correction 

A story in the Feb. 15, 2024, edition of the North Coast Journal headlined "Incumbent Judge Faces Ethics Probe" incorrectly identified the governor who appointed Humboldt County Superior Court Judge Greg Kreis (it was Jerry Brown) and misspelled the name of Commission on Judicial Performance Assistant Director and Investigations Supervisor Sonya Smith. The Journal regrets the errors.