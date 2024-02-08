Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print

February 08, 2024 Life + Outdoors » Get Out

A Dry(er) Trinidad to Clam Beach Run 

By
click to enlarge Bri Tiffany, of Arcata, was the first female runner to reach the Little River and then to cross the finish line in 37:42 (10th place overall).

Photo by Mark Larson

Bri Tiffany, of Arcata, was the first female runner to reach the Little River and then to cross the finish line in 37:42 (10th place overall).

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MARK LARSON - Former Humboldt State University All American Chuck Mullane, of Sunnyvale, arrived first at the Little River water crossing but finished in second place overall in the Trinidad to Clam Beach Run for the second year in a row at age 54. He did place first in the 50-59 age group with a time of 33:54.
  • Photo by Mark Larson
  • Former Humboldt State University All American Chuck Mullane, of Sunnyvale, arrived first at the Little River water crossing but finished in second place overall in the Trinidad to Clam Beach Run for the second year in a row at age 54. He did place first in the 50-59 age group with a time of 33:54.

After days of rain, Mother Nature cooperated, providing beautiful, warm sunshine for the 58th annual Trinidad to Clam Beach Run Saturday, Feb. 3. A total of 584 runners and walkers showed up at the starting line in Trinidad for the 5.75-mile run/walk.

Given the ongoing rainfall this winter, race organizers were debating pre-race until Friday afternoon as to whether the traditional Little River water crossing would be possible and safe. But they decided the race was a go for Saturday using the traditional route: starting on Scenic Drive, crossing Little River and ending on Clam Beach.

Abe, a race volunteer with the Lost Coast 4x4 support crew, said their initial attempt to place the safety rope across Little River in the usual spot failed as the water was too deep, so they relocated a little farther downstream where the fast-flowing, cold water would only be waist deep for an adult.

By the 11 a.m. race time, with safety swimmers in wetsuits from the Coast Guard and the Westhaven Volunteer Fire Department in place by the safety rope, the water crossing proved to be a challenge only for the smaller participants. However, many emerged chilled after being stuck in the cold river longer than usual due to backups caused by people moving slowly and carefully.

Hosted by the Greater Trinidad Chamber of Commerce, the race organizers offered chilled race finishers a chance to warm up by a bonfire with drinks and snacks, and a hot bowl of chili at the finish line on Clam Beach. The Cal Poly Humboldt Marching Lumberjacks provided live music at the finish line and, after the race ended, did their traditional march into the Pacific Ocean surf line while playing the "Rubber Ducky" song. Abe said he was a former member of the Marching Lumberjacks back in the early 1990s and described how they lost a bass drum in the surf one year. No losses were reported this year.

Bri Tiffany, of Arcata, was the first female runner to reach the Little River and to cross the finish line in 37:42 (10th place overall). Austin Nolan, of McKinleyville, arrived second at the Little River water crossing but finished the race as the overall winner with a time of 33:32. Find all race results at raceday.enmotive.com/#/events/58th-annual-trinidad-to-clam-beach-run-honoring-ford-hess-copy/results.

Slideshow Clam Beach Run 2024
Clam Beach Run 2024 18 slides
Clam Beach Run 2024 Clam Beach Run 2024 Clam Beach Run 2024 Clam Beach Run 2024 Clam Beach Run 2024 Clam Beach Run 2024 Clam Beach Run 2024 Clam Beach Run 2024 Clam Beach Run 2024
Clam Beach Run 2024
By Mark Larson
Click to View 18 slides
Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print

Tags: ,

More Get Out »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Mark Larson

more from the author

Latest in Get Out

support local journalism

Shop

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

Readers also liked…

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Feb 8, 2024 vol XXXV issue 6
Guaranteed Income

Digital Edition

guides



© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation