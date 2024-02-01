Editor:

Please join me in asking Caltrans to install a porta-potty in the Herrick Avenue Park and Ride in Eureka ("In Search of Safe Crossing," Sept. 28). A beautiful new stretch of trail has opened that runs between Herrick and Humboldt Hill Road that is used by many people, all with bladders and needs. Caltrans says they don't have funding available but surely some money can be found for this need so old ladies like me don't have to crouch under the bridge and hope for the best!

Renshin Bunce, Eureka