Editor:

Measure A has two main goals: cap the total acreage for cultivation and have that limit enshrined in the county plan, constraining the board of supervisors.

Why limit acreage?

In 2021 the south fork of the Eel River was no longer connected to the rest of the river. No matter how important the cannabis industry is to the county economy, the health of the watershed must come first. Every grow is a straw inserted into a slope, sucking out moisture that might have gone into the adjacent creek. We should cap the number of straws.

Why constrain the freedom of the board to set policy on cannabis?

Because the supervisors cannot be trusted to make disinterested policy. For example, Supervisor Bushnell owns a cannabis grow.

David Greene, Arcata

Editor:

As one of the smallest permitted cannabis farms in Humboldt, I'm voting no on Measure A. I'm a life-long Humboldt resident, and my homestead outdoor farm in Stafford is just 3,000 square feet. My farm is environmentally certified by Sun and Earth, and I utilize regenerative practices, including composting, grazing of poultry, and incorporating use of organic matter via homemade wood chips, biochar and mulches.

It's saddening for me to see Measure A's proponents make the false claim that Measure A would support farmers like me, when the measure contains nothing but new restrictions and red tape for me and my fellow small farmers, and seems informed by a Prohibition-era mindset. I don't know a single small farmer who supports this measure, or who was even asked for input on the measure as it was being drafted. Please vote no on Measure A.

Indy Riggs, Stafford

Editor:

I am writing to express my strong recommendation for the re-election of Greg Kreis as the superior court judge for Humboldt County. In our small county, the role of a fair and impartial county superior court judge, adhering to California law, is pivotal.

Having served as a superior court judge, Greg Kreis brings a wealth of knowledge, maturity and professionalism to the table. His experience as a current judge and former defense attorney for the Humboldt County Public Defender's Office has equipped him with a balanced and comprehensive understanding of the intricacies of the legal system.

Greg's genuine concern for the safety and security of our community further solidifies my belief that he is the best candidate for the job. I wholeheartedly endorse Greg Kreis and believe that his appointment will contribute positively to moving our criminal justice system forward.

William Honsal, Fortuna

Editor:

I write to address the alarming implications of Measure A. As a cottage cannabis farmer permitted for less than 3,000 square feet of cultivation, my family is deeply invested in legal cannabis cultivation within Humboldt County. This proposal, purportedly for our benefit, threatens to disrupt our county's general plan, subjecting us to impossible regulations.

As a farmer, my diverse agricultural activities extend beyond cannabis to apples, goats and chickens. However, the disproportionate scrutiny on cannabis is disheartening. The myriad agencies overseeing cannabis cultivation contrast starkly with traditional farming regulation.

Regulation should enhance cooperation and responsibility. Measure A fails, jeopardizing our years of work developing and complying with regulation. This measure is driven by a small group with an agenda, lacking the insight to address the complexities of cannabis cultivation.

Reject Measure A and safeguard our rights, livelihoods and the rich agricultural tapestry defining Humboldt County.

Nathan Whittington, Ferndale