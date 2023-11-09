Editor:

If you get your news from the corporate media, MSNBC, CNN, PBS, FOX, etc., you may not know that thousands of people around the world are calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, an area about 25 miles long and 5 miles wide along the Mediterranean Sea ("Cal Poly Police Investigating Alleged Assault of Palestine Supporter," Oct. 31).

I quote here from the web site of the organization, Jewish Voice for Peace: "Jewish Voice for Peace mourns deeply for the over 1,200 Israelis killed, the families destroyed, including many of our own, and fears for the lives of Israelis taken hostage. Many are still counting the dead, looking for missing loved ones, devastated by the losses. We wholeheartedly agree with leading Palestinian rights groups: The massacres committed by Hamas against Israeli civilians are horrific war crimes. There is no justification in international law for the indiscriminate killing of civilians or the holding of civilian hostages. And now, horrifyingly, the Israeli and American governments are weaponizing these deaths to fuel a genocidal war against Palestinians in Gaza, pledging to 'open the gates of hell.' This war is a continuation of the Nakba, when in 1948, tens of thousands of Palestinians fleeing violence sought refuge in Gaza. It's a continuation of 75 years of Israeli occupation and apartheid."

Listen to Richard Boyd Barrett, an Irish MP, or "Gabor Maté explains the Palestinian/Israeli conflict" on YouTube — they describe tremendously difficult conditions. In Gaza, 60 percent of the population is under 25 years old. There is 46.6 percent unemployment in Gaza. I wrote to our representatives about this. Representative Jared Huffman hasn't signed the Ceasefire request/demand. I had to call his Washington office because no one answers the phone in Eureka. If you support ceasefire, call Huffman at (202) 225- 5161, Sen. Alex Padilla at (202) 224-3553 and President Biden at (202) 456-1111.

Laurel Farnham, Fortuna