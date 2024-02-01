Pin It
February 01, 2024 Letters + Opinion » Mailbox

'Stigma Reduction' 

Editor:

As a former mental health director, I was pleased to see that Humboldt County continues to work hard to impact the lives lost due to suicide ("Aiming for Zero," Jan. 18). However, I am saddened to see that language used in the current article unfortunately, and without intent, conveys blame on the person who has struggled with, or is currently struggling with suicidal thoughts or behaviors. Depressed and hopeless people may die from their illness, but not from committing a crime. Families and the public need to understand the difference. People don't commit suicide, they tragically die of suicide. People with cancer may die of cancer, but they don't commit cancer.

Please see the linked article, and be a force of positive change and stigma reduction through education: suicidepreventionalliance.org/about-suicide/suicide-language.

Karolyn Rim Stein, Walnut Cree

