Editor:

Perhaps a more apt title for this article would have been "Why Would Anybody Want to Buy a Restaurant?" ("Anybody Want to Buy a Restaurant," Nov. 16). When I was working my way through school, I made good money waiting on tables. Even then, about 50 years ago, I viewed this job as the best one in the restaurant business. At the end of the shift, the wait staff left with money in their pockets and no management worries.

When I last checked, 75 percent of all restaurants failed in year one and 90 percent by year two. Those numbers may be even more foreboding today, because of the ever-increasing costs of food and employees. Yet, the dream of owning a restaurant, like the dream of having a winery, has great allure, drawing people to the business. My advice before taking the leap is to read Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain, which has a chapter on "the day in the life" of a restaurant owner.

As for the local restaurants, I find that the cost of meals is generally high, when compared to many other metropolitan areas, and the quality of the food preparation, as well as the service, does not always justify the prices. I vote with my pocketbook. Meals prepared at home are generally much better and less costly. Nonetheless, I dine out frequently with family and friends, but we choose where we eat based on those restaurants that have excellent service, nice ambiance and a good price to quality ratio.

John M. Vrieze, Arcata