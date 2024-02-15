thoughtexperiment (gulls in the dunes) 

when you find yourself under a fleet of gulls your wonder is as far as your wonder can justly take you.

you just can't reach out and take this gull, winter plumed and tilted. you cannot know this gull by force.

gedanken says the old teacher who suffered no god-shaped hole.

if you can you can heave your new found self - whole and unfettered - into that wind on your own.

there is no other way.

monte merrick