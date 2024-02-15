Pin It
February 15, 2024

thoughtexperiment (gulls in the dunes) 

By

when you find
yourself
under a fleet of gulls
your wonder is as far
as your wonder can
justly take you.

you just can't reach out
and take this
gull, winter plumed
and tilted.
you cannot know
this gull
by force.

gedanken says
the old teacher who
suffered
no god-shaped hole.

if you can
you can heave
your new found self -
whole and unfettered -
into that wind
on your own.

there is no other way.

monte merrick

