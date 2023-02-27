Monday, February 27, 2023
CHP Identifies 21-year-old Blue Lake Woman as Crash Victim
Posted
By Thadeus Greenson
on Mon, Feb 27, 2023 at 5:38 PM
The California Highway Patrol has identified the driver killed in a single-car crash early Friday morning on U.S. Highway 101 in Arcata as Makayla Bernard, 21, of Blue Lake.
According to the CHP, Bernard was driving an SUV southbound near West End Road shortly before 6 a.m. when, for unknown reasons, suddenly went off the roadway and overturned, coming to rest down the embankment. Bernard suffered fatal injuries in the crash.
According to CHP, impairment is not considered a factor in the crash. The agency asks anyone with information about the crash to call it at (707) 822-5981.
See the CHP's full release here
.
