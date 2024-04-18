In a room packed with Humboldt community members, Charmaine Lawson, dressed in all black aside from red text on her shirt reading "Justice for Josiah," turned to place her hand close to the image of David Josiah Lawson. After a few moments of silence, she cut the rainbow ribbon in front of the mural honoring her son.

"[It represents] power, strength, tenacity — continue to fight, cause I'm not fighting alone," Charmaine Lawson said. "It means the world that my son is remembered after seven years. To see that, I'm grateful. My heart is filled with gratitude. My son's memory is very much remembered; evil will never win."

The mural memorializing David Josiah Lawson was unveiled April 10 at Arcata High School. The 19 year old was a sophomore at then Humboldt State University when he was fatally stabbed April 15, 2017, at an off-campus party in Arcata. To mark the seventh anniversary of David Josiah Lawson's death, Arcata High School's Black Student Union (BSU) attempted to immortalize his legacy in collaborating with Art Representation Culture (ARC) and Youth Art Will Succeed (YAWS) to install a mural celebrating the love and power that comes from being Black, especially when living in a predominantly white county.

Charmaine Lawson said she is proud of the mural that has been presented to honor her son, feeling supported by the people who continue the fight for him.

BSU advisor Shannon Kresge began the unveiling by thanking the BSU students, muralist Arthur, ARC coordinators and Charmaine Lawson. After a few words from ARC co-coordinator and YAWS founder Aundrea All'Love Stuckey, BSU members Aliyah Aaron, Mae Wolford, Tae Wolford and Mayleah Jackson pulled away the black cloth covering the piece, revealing the vibrant work. The room instantly filled with applause and expressions of admiration.

The students gave a speech explaining why they chose David Josiah Lawson as the face of the painting and the meaning behind the mural, then thanked those who came and helped with bringing the piece to life. The microphone was then given to muralist Malachi Arthur, who said that while in times of tragedy communities can recede into themselves, he hopes the mural will allow and inspire the Black community to continue expressing its voice. Arthur also expressed gratitude at being selected for the project and then invited Charmaine Lawson to cut the ribbon, who, afterward, invited Justice for Josiah Committee members to join her. Lawson then handed the young BSU students flowers and talked about her son and his life. She then passed the mic to the other members to do the same.

Charmaine Lawson asks that the community continue fighting for justice for David Josiah Lawson.

"I'm asking folks to reach out to the DA's office; call them, email them, [push them] to not keep [Josiah's] case here," Lawson said, referring to the still open investigation into her son's killing. "We want the case out of Humboldt County. We want this case to move to where he's from, to Riverside County. The DAs here aren't doing their job, so if you don't do your job, someone else will do it. But they have to relinquish jurisdiction for that to happen."

Arthur, the Cal Poly Humboldt alum who painted the installation, said he listened to students' ideas, while also applying some of his own style to the piece. Arthur said he wanted to make sure he did right by the Lawson family, as well, noting he asked their permission before taking on the project.

"It was a mix between collaboration and taking [the students'] ideas and trying my best to put them into fruition," Arthur said. "A lot of it kind of happened naturally. I didn't want to take it upon myself to commemorate Josiah without talking to his mom, and just getting permission from the community. After getting that, I was able to work with the BSU."

The project was student led and community funded.

"Personally, to me, the mural means love and almost a sense of unity," said Arcata High School sophomore Aliyah Aaron, who took on the role of BSU president after her predecessor, who initiated the project, graduated. "Some people were trying to portray it as 'us versus them,' or pushing ourselves further away from other groups, but I would say we're really trying to show ... that we are here in Arcata and we want to be part of the bigger group. We don't want to be seen as just the Black kids. We want to be seen as a part of the community."

BSU students chose Josiah Lawson as the face of the mural after months of deliberation, wanting the mural to include a local face that symbolizes strength.

"We [knew we] should have some sort of symbol, and then we were talking about local figures who represent what we're trying to show," Aaron said. "A local, Black figure of power. It all kind of boiled down to, 'Hey, what about Josiah?' This mural is showing [that] even if he doesn't get the justice he very well deserves, his spirit and story will always live on."

The mural unveiling ended with performances by All'Love Stuckey, Ra MHTP and Bamidele Hotep. All'Love Stuckey shared an original spoken word poem and afterward Ra MHTP and Bamidele Hotep, standing in front of the mural, performed separate songs, recording one another as they switched places on stage and supporting each other from the sidelines.

"Don't forget who you are, you're blessed with it," All'Love Stuckey sang. "Baby, so marvelous. No one like you, just look around. Yeah, you're too strong to turn around."