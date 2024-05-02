Clarification 

A story in the April 25, 2024, edition of the North Cast Journal headlined "Officials Weigh in on SCOTUS Case's Local Implications" included possibly misleading information. It was Fortuna Police Chief Case Day who informed the council when it passed its anti-camping ordinance that his department would offer those camping illegally a ride to a homeless shelter nearby before enforcing the ordinance. The city has also contributed funding to homeless services in Eureka in the past. The Journal regrets any confusion.