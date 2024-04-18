Editor:

Our "last best chance" is, and has always been, empowering the people in their own backyards ("Our Last Best Chance," April 11).

Weaning ourselves from "fast-track global destruction" requires ecological humility. Each of us can and must eliminate greenhouse gas emissions to fast-track our children's survival. By omitting consideration of the most effective alternative energy sources available today, your article urinates into the wind onto the people.

Clearly, the best chance to address the climate crisis is empowering the people to place solar on their rooftops. This is not just aspirational: I, along with many others, have relied on rooftop solar since the 1970s. Solar energy is so much easier and affordable to implement now than 50 years ago. Fast-tracking our children's survival requires that subsidies flow toward rooftop solar/battery; but self-reliant families don't assure big energy profits.

Artificial intelligence businesses and the military need huge amounts of power and are the primary beneficiaries of centralized electric power. We the people just need enough to power our lights, appliances and vehicles; a rooftop/battery solar system. Installation costs zero out in just a few years, especially as PG&E's rate hikes continue to escalate.

Finally, the Sierra Club, EPIC, 350.org and CRCP supported Terra-Gen's high-impact industrial wind project; fooled by low cost power promises for 40,000 homes. Solar-rooftop-homes immediately lock in low electricity rates long-term and don't damage wildlife, scenery, or sacred Native grounds while eliminating resource and energy wasting transmission lines. We don't have to wait decades for Terra-Gen to assuage our guilt. Act now! Children and planet can't wait 10 years to reduce greenhouse gases.

That Humboldt County officials reject solar/battery rooftop energy is irrational and dangerous. Reliable alternatives to biomass, gas and wind power are available for every home; that means fewer people addicted to industrial control. Power to the people!

Jesse Noell, Elk River