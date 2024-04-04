Editor:

The mandates article was well done and makes it clear that California is not on track to meet the challenges of handling the destructive and massively expensive consequences of the extreme weather (NCJ Daily, March 21). The challenges relate to keeping our state from burning up, overheating and being washed away and flooded by extreme rainfall or by a rising Pacific Ocean. Then there is our food production/security, our ability to keep construction affordable and people exposed to increased climate risks, etc.

The article shows the prevailing view that the "state" is responsible for reducing emissions and the high costs of weather damage. That view points to other participants not getting the goals met; who are the mysterious "we" or the less well defined "they?" As in, "they" need to increase ....

Let's be clear. Dealing with meeting climate change goals means changing anything to do with our use of fossil fuel (and creating cement), most of which is used by people or for the benefit of people. At this point the "state" does not know how to do all of what needs to be done.

Denying that these changes need to happen is only making things worse.

Do you really want the "state" or some mysterious "they" to make the decisions about how you need to change the way you use cement and fossil fuels? If not, then the alternative is to start taking responsibility for how you and your community will handle this.

The state cannot do what needs to be done because the change needs to be made by everyone who directly or indirectly pays for the use of fossil fuels. That includes everyone living in the "state." When enough people engage responsibly and work together as communities, then we stand a chance of creating the results needed to build a positive future.

"We" need you to get with the program — now!

Barry Rafferty, McKinleyville