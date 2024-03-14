Editor:

Thank you so much for your very informative collection of election results on the day following the election (NCJ Daily, March 7). It is very well done and so important for all of us to have quick and thorough results of the election. I had spent decades working all night on election results with a large staff of fellow journalists while with United Press International in Washington, D.C. I remember the tasks involved and the working together atmospheres within the Washington office and offices coordinating with us from around the United States. The staff at the North Coast Journal has demonstrated that coordination and skills. Thank you.

Dave Rosso, Eureka