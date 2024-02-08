Editor:

Sinister is the first word that came to mind after reading ("Did Your Check Clear?" Feb. 1). As a former business owner, I considered our employees to be the life blood of our company and valued each one of them as an integral part of the team. "There is no 'I' in Team." I guess Mr. Mazzotti didn't get that memo.

One thing that did outshine the narcissistic and entitled self-rantings of the owner in the article was the dedication, tenacity and comradery of his staff. What a remarkable and priceless asset! Anyone who gets this level of commitment from an employee should have counted their lucky stars! Instead of a heart of gratitude, you see a heart of attitude; self-seeking and total disregard for others.

You won't catch sight of me every week at Mr. Mazzotti's Futurama House of Pizza. I already smell something "rotten in Denmark." My quest for good pizza does not resonate with supporting his malfeasant business practices and leaving casualties in their wake.

Good riddance, Joe. I hear there is a casting call for the starring role in the upcoming "Despicable Me 4." You might want to consider it.

Mairead Dodd, Eureka