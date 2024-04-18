Editor:

Humboldt County Superior Court Judge Canning has ruled that by state law the Earth flag cannot be flown above the American flag (NCJ Daily, April 11). I am concerned that the city council will honor Mr. Meserve's request to leave the flag as is until an appeal can be formulated. I fully agree with the right of appeal. I do believe however that Judge Canning has made the call based on the law. The Earth flag should come down immediately. If the appeals are successful, I am in total support of the replacement of the Earth flag. Although Mr. Meserve has stated that Measure M was not intended to disrespect the United States flag, it seems the state of California and the law disagree.

Richard Cunz, Eureka