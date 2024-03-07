Editor:

While thumbing through page after page of paid political ads in the NCJ this morning (Feb. 29, 2024), I spied this little notice wedged in there tightly: "As of Feb. 12 the Journal is no longer accepting letters endorsing specific candidates or measures in the March 5 primary.»

Alas, R.I.P. Free Speech.

P.S. You screwed up the crossword again.

Lamar Hudson, Briceland