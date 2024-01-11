Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print

January 11, 2024 Letters + Opinion » Mailbox

Missed One 

Editor:

A story that I think should've made the Top 10 Stories list (Dec. 28) but didn't is last winter's storms. January's windstorm and February's snowstorm literally altered the landscape of vast swaths of the county. Tens of thousands of trees were knocked down by the wind, and perhaps millions of understory trees (mostly tan oaks) and ferns were subsequently flattened by the snow. Any walk or drive through the county's inland forests illustrates the widespread impacts of these events, the effects of which will be felt for years to come. There are trails in Humboldt Redwoods State Park and Redwood National Park that are closed indefinitely due to the damage. Whether these storms were a direct consequence of human-induced climate change is impossible to say, but it is certain that climate change makes such events more likely and more frequent, so these storms can and should be considered a harbinger of things to come.

What story to take out to make room for this one? Jeffery Woodke's release, albeit a story with a happy ending, has no real bearing on the county and does not belong here.

Ken Burton, McKinleyville

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print

More Mailbox »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Mailbox

support local journalism

Shop

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

Readers also liked…

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Jan 11, 2024 vol XXXV issue 2
Trouble on the Mountain

Digital Edition

guides



© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation