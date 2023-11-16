Et Tu, Huffman? 

Editor:

Jared Huffman wrote a views piece Nov. 2 in the NCJ describing how much he despises the new majority leader of the House of Representatives, Rep. Mike Johnson. He starts with he knows Speaker Johnson to be "smart and affable" and better than Speaker McCarthy. Then he launches into true Huffman hatred.

He repeatedly accuses Mr. Johnson of being a Christian nationalist and rejecting outright the separation of church and state. His "disdain" for the establishment clause First Amendment and the right to actual freedom of religion reveals he wishes to bend public policy to reflect his personal views is exactly the same thing Huffman is attempting to do. It's called free speech!

Huffman has railed against Christian nationalists and white Christian nationalists and MAGA republicans over and over on his public Facebook page and during interview with the Econews report.

The title of the column is "'A Slippery Slope to Theocracy,'" a ridiculous notion in America that our foundation is the Constitution. Huffman just hates religion, Christianity in particular the most. We deserve a better representative in Congress.

Dennis Scales, Fortuna