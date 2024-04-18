Editor:

I voted to fly the Earth flag at the top of Arcata's flagpoles and was pleased to discover that most voters agreed with that sentiment.

Still, in a restful moment several days ago, as I sat and observed three flags fluttering above the Arcata Community Center, I was surprised that seeing the Earth flag hoisted high affected me so deeply. Hope was restored.

Imagine every nation, including each of those in today's headlines, flying the Earth flag in a manner that says, "We are united in cooperatively caring for the planet that sustains us all."

Let it be so.

Chip Sharpe, Bayside