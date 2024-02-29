Editor:

Thank you for publishing Elaine Weinreb's article "Trouble on the Mountain" in your Jan. 11 issue. She did an excellent job presenting the complex issues regarding Horse Mountain and all its recreational users. Elaine made it clear that the California Native Plant Society is not opposed to recreational target shooting. CNPS is working with the Forest Service to find a safe place for this activity that eliminates the impact on the special Botanical Area.

People who want to share their experiences about Horse Mountain or contribute to the conversation about how to accommodate the varied forms of recreation are invited to write [email protected]. We are working with the Forest Service to both protect the Botanical Area and provide a safe recreational experience for all those who use Horse Mountain.

Joann Kerns, Eureka