Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print

February 29, 2024 Letters + Opinion » Mailbox

'Contribute to the Conversation' 

Editor:

Thank you for publishing Elaine Weinreb's article "Trouble on the Mountain" in your Jan. 11 issue. She did an excellent job presenting the complex issues regarding Horse Mountain and all its recreational users. Elaine made it clear that the California Native Plant Society is not opposed to recreational target shooting. CNPS is working with the Forest Service to find a safe place for this activity that eliminates the impact on the special Botanical Area.

People who want to share their experiences about Horse Mountain or contribute to the conversation about how to accommodate the varied forms of recreation are invited to write [email protected]. We are working with the Forest Service to both protect the Botanical Area and provide a safe recreational experience for all those who use Horse Mountain.

Joann Kerns, Eureka

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print

More Mailbox »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Mailbox

support local journalism

Shop

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

Readers also liked…

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Feb 29, 2024 vol XXXV issue 9
‘The Ends of Justice’

Digital Edition

guides



© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation