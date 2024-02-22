Thriving with Your Furry Friends in Humboldt County 

What does being a successful parent or co-parent to a four-legged (or sometimes three-legged) companion along the North Coast entail? Knowing the unique challenges and specific hazards to avoid, as well as where and how to provide the best preventative and medical intervention.

Hopefully, this will help you navigate your questions and develop a strategy for your black, blue or red noses.

First, let's address the transplanted family. When settling behind the redwood curtain, consider the following for your companion: Does your pet have special needs such as diet, medications or medical concerns that require a veterinary specialization, rehabilitation or ongoing behavior modifications, or perhaps your special friend is an exotic companion such as a bird, iguana or tarantula? If so, research a veterinary team for your pet's needs. Be sure to inquire about any specific diets, medicines, treatments or species the chosen hospital sees and provide the hospital with the most comprehensive medical records to ensure seamless future care.

Currently, in Humboldt County, there are no veterinary specialists. Although many practices utilize telemedicine to bridge the gap between general and specialty care, a drive will be required for many situations, such as obtaining an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) or, for example, an oncologist or ophthalmologist consult. Likewise, obtaining specific prescriptions or special diets may require shipping from outside the area.

Few hospitals in the area are equipped to see exotic or large animals, so inquiring about your pet will be paramount to finding the clinician for your companion, working or farm animal's needs. This is even more critical regarding after-hours care, as the area has a rotation of clinicians participating in emergency on-call shifts. Still, it may not be at one of the mixed practices on any given weeknight, Sunday or holiday situations that may arise — the emergency number (707) 672-6505 shunts your call to the practice on call during an after-hours crisis.

The upside is that rehabilitation, holistic care and high-quality veterinarians and staff devoted to providing the best care possible for our critter kiddos are available to us in Humboldt County.

That brings us to the next point: Whether you come from out of the area or you were born and raised here and are just bringing your first pet home, you will need a vet! The issue is like much of the continent: there are not enough veterinarians to service the number of companion animals in any given radius. So, plan whenever possible. Do your research, choose a practice and get on the waiting list to establish a relationship before you move to the area or bring the bundle home. The first visit will allow you and your new doctor to discuss lifestyle, diet, core vaccinations and other preventative measures to maximize your animal's health. Such examples include the vaccination protocols and preventatives needed for an inland working dog vs. a teacup poodle who frequents a doggy daycare or grooming facility. Does my cockatiel need to boost that MVA vaccine? My cat's breath is extra fragrant these days; what could be going on there? This new puppy I recently adopted from the Humboldt County Animal Shelter is the love of my life, but how do I get him to stop eating my coffee table snacks when I go to the kitchen for a beer? Your new veterinary hospital can address all of these concerns. However, getting established before you have a critically ill bird, anorexic feline or a vomiting puppy — or some other substantial problem occurs — is essential. Also, please be as kind and patient as possible; no office is apathetic, just immensely busy.

Now you have a healthy, vaccinated pet, all unwanted behaviors are addressed and you are ready to get them out in some of the exquisite nature we are surrounded by on the North Coast. Is it OK to bring my cat to Hiller Park? How about riding my horse on Moonstone Beach? Can Spot go to the Arcata Marsh?

The correct answer and the logical course of action may not always agree but, when in doubt, first check the policies and then consider the personality and needs of your animal friend. Then, consider the time of year, the time of day and tides when applicable. For example, if your dog is an adamant bird chaser and will lunge or bark even if properly leashed, maybe don't take them to the marsh to overstimulate themselves while simultaneously stressing wildlife. Can you ride your horse through the busy off-leash dog park? Sure, you can, but I question why you risk stress and possible injury to your gentle giant. You can take your infant to a loud sporting event or movie, but will they enjoy it? Mr. Sprinkles may not either.

The beautiful landscape also harbors specific concerns for local, primarily canine, citizens. Aside from the preventable, such as common parasitic infections, the preventable infectious diseases, i.e., parvovirus and distemper, even the zoonotic (transmission to humans possible) concerns of leptospirosis and rabies, summertime brings more possible exposure to salmon poisoning, which can be a misnomer as any freshwater fish carcass in the Pacific Northwest can be infected with the fluke, and cyanobacteria, or blue/green algae. Never let your pets ingest a fish carcass and seek immediate treatment for any symptoms of gastrointestinal distress. When it comes to algae blooms, avoid all water in the later summer months exhibiting any algal scums or mats. That also true for children, who are also susceptible to harm if exposed. Exposure to Fido can cause liver failure and death as quickly as 12 hours from exposure, so it is an imminent emergency and can remain an extremely guarded prognosis even with prompt treatment. As a result, sometimes it is harrowing to bring the pup to the river in the heat of the summer months.

Somehow, as a retired veterinary technician, the final summertime proverbial "thorn in the lion's paw" is almost just that, and the very mention sends a shiver down the spine of every single veterinary professional: the foxtail. Hordeum jubatum, foxtail barley, demon seeds, whatever you call them, are a menace and more dangerous than any grass seed deserves to be. Perhaps it's nature's revenge for all those weed whackers in our sheds. And much like impatient drivers, it migrated to Humboldt and is here to stay. There are fashionable Mantilla veils that your companion can sport on hikes where these gnarly grasses have flourished. Still, these Seeds of Satan can migrate into toes, genitals, ears, eyes, noses, inhaled, or burrow into any skin's surface. The best prevention is to avoid areas where they are burgeoning. Check every inch when you return; look for creepy crawlers, such as ticks, and check for these killing kernels. Pain, intense irritation and bacterial infections are easily treatable. In contrast, inhaled foxtails require sedation for removal from the nasal cavity and, worst-case scenario, intensive surgery to remove them from the lungs.

Our lovely ecosystem is a marvel and ever awe-inspiring, and with some informed caution, and a bit of common sense, it can be a paradise for all the pooches, kitties, pot-bellied piggies and bearded dragons of our community. If you are looking for a new family member, please do a bit of reconnaissance on how to best be a pet person and get on the list for a chosen hospital as soon as possible.

If you aren't ready for the responsibilities of paw parenthood but need some critter time in your life, please consider volunteering at one of the amazing Humboldt County animal or wildlife rescues, or for dog walking at the bustling Humboldt County Animal Shelter, just around the corner from the California Redwood Coast-Humboldt County Airport.

Tanya Schrum (she/her) is an registered veterinary technician with more than 30 years of experience, mainly focused on emergency and critical care medicine. Retired from floor work, she facilitates continuing education for veterinarians worldwide.