Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print

February 22, 2024 Letters + Opinion » Mailbox

Vote! 

Editor:

I have observed Frankie Myers, candidate for state Assembly, as an emerging leader for over 20 years. He and his team then challenged Scottish Power, owner of the Klamath dams, in Edinburgh. His team collaborated successfully with many irrigators, old adversaries, toward each group's self-interest. The dams, in one of the great environmental moments in our nation's history, are coming down. 

Frankie Myers, as vice chair of the Yurok Tribe and as a community leader, has fought wildfires by reintroducing preventative burns. He has worked to create hundreds of jobs. He has worked with law enforcement to expand protection for women. He always works collaboratively, in teams, and across traditional lines.

Frankie is here for the long term. He is brilliant, committed and a big spirit from big hearted people.

Please join me in voting for Frankie Myers.

Peter Pennekamp, Eureka

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print

More Mailbox »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Mailbox

support local journalism

Shop

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

Readers also liked…

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Feb 22, 2024 vol XXXV issue 8
2024 Pet Photo Contest

Digital Edition

guides



© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation