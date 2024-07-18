More than a Farmstand 

The first time I drove along Hiller Road looking for the Sea Goat Farmstand (1450 Hiller Road), finally parking near its sign, what I saw reminded me of a fireworks booth, one of the plywood structures that seem to materialize overnight in the days leading up to the Fourth of July. Upon approaching it, I saw fresh produce neatly arranged in the space.

At the beginning, the farmstand was open only on Saturday. In time, it expanded in days of operation (currently Tuesday through Saturday), space (with a coffee shop and store in the adjacent building), and variety of local produce and products (food and non-food) offered.

How about adding some sourdough bread to the salad ingredients you put in your basket? Would you like fresh eggs, microgreens, cheese? And what do you say to a cup of coffee and a pastry while you check your shopping list to make sure you bought all you need? If said shopping list includes a gift for someone (or for yourself), you can peruse the store shelves and probably check off that item as well.

As I took advantage of the farmstand's expanding offerings, I grew curious about its history, so one lovely spring afternoon, I sat down with Program Director Megan Blumenstein and asked her some questions. Light streamed from the garden area into the store and the room adjacent to it, which, since last September, houses the Makers' Space, educational extension of the farm, where local artists (whose work is available in the store) teach adults and children skills from piecing together mosaics to botanical printing, to ceramics.

Blumenstein grew up in Wisconsin, obtained a degree in agroecology and environmental education, and became interested in sustainable food production. In Humboldt, she volunteered for two seasons with Stan Schmidt, who worked on and managed the garden next to the Abbey of the Redwoods for 18 years. In total, the 1/3-acre plot of row crops and orchard has been producing for some 35 years. This year she added a 1/3-acre strawberry patch.

Four years ago, Blumenstein refurbished a fireworks booth and turned it into a farmstand, inaugurated on April 1, 2020, and initially open only on Saturday. The demand for produce outgrew the supply from the garden, so the farmstand has evolved into a hub for a long list of local farmers.

Blumenstein's goal of expanding access to locally grown, healthy foods, making them more accessible to the community is behind Sea Goat's Produce Box program. Subscribers order a small, medium or large box of produce on a weekly basis, or as a 12-week subscription. Details about the size, content and pick-up are available at seagoatfarmstand.org.

I brought our conversation to a close with a question about her favorite crops to grow. Spinach, carrots and lettuce grow well in the garden and are favorites with her — tasty, nutritious and versatile. Having some handy will ensure a salad, side dish or soup on the table.

Here are a couple of her recipe suggestions.

• Blanch spinach in salt water, then sauté garlic and spinach in olive oil. Add eggs sunny side up for a complete dish.

• Carrot ginger soup is a classic that never goes out of fashion.

• French-style carrots: Steam carrots, then sauté in butter with a bit of honey and lots of fresh thyme leaves.

The combination of carrots and thyme in the latter is a big favorite of mine; I plan to devote an article to it in the near future.

Back to the firework booth: It's been recently painted a bright blueberry blue. And the strawberry patch is bearing fruit, which is another reason, should you still need one, to visit the Sea Goat Farmstand.

The Abbey of the Redwoods' Sea Goat Farmstand is open Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you are interested in volunteering, contact Megan Blumenstein at [email protected].

Simona Carini (she/her) also writes about her adventures in the kitchen on her blog pulcetta.com and shares photographs on Instagram @simonacarini. She particularly likes to create still lives with produce from the farmers market.