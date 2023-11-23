Editor:

Responding to Brad Butterfield's "A View from the Van" (Nov. 16), he states that Long Beach City College has a safe parking program that allows students to sleep in their vehicles on campus. Wow, my mother, Maxine Francis Koenig, born in 1917, was the first female student body president at the college. This is what she would say if she were here:

"1) Flexibility and compassion are the words that the administrators could use to solve the overnight parking lot situation.

2) To bring the dialogue to balance, the administration remembers that without students, there would be no university.

3) Lack of communication between the university and the vehicle dwellers adds stress, time better spent on education, at this academic completion time of the year.

4) How can the university show their gratitude and right action to their students for this new situation that needs a solution."

Here are more ideas: Move meetings to times when people can attend, make parking lot rules, with no fees. Get portable toilets to the G15 lot and accessible locations. As Dylan said: "The times they are a-changing."

Linda Koenig, Eureka