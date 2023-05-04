Windy Conditions Delay Pacific Halibut Opener 

The widely anticipated Pacific halibut opener was slated for Monday, but good ol' Mother Nature had other plans. Ocean conditions up and down the coast were horrible, with gale force winds keeping fleets from the Bay Area to Brookings tied to the dock both Monday and Tuesday. That's the bad news. The good news is the seas have since subsided and boats will be headed out through Humboldt Bay Wednesday in search of the season's first haul of Pacific halibut, kicking off our 2023 saltwater season. And the weather window looks like it will remain open for quite a few days. The forecast as of Tuesday is calling for fishable conditions at least through Saturday. The Pacific halibut season will be open until Nov. 15 or until the quota is reached, whichever is earlier. The fishery will be open seven days a week, and the limit remains at one with no size restrictions.

Weekend marine forecast

After wind and rough conditions curtailed the first two days of the Pacific halibut season, better conditions lie ahead. Thursday is calling for southwest winds up to 5 knots and waves northwest 3 feet at seven seconds and west 5 feet at 13 seconds. Friday's forecast is calling for southwest winds 5 to 10 knots with northwest waves 4 feet at 12 seconds. Saturday winds will be out of the west 5 to 10 knots with west waves 3 feet at four seconds and northwest 3 feet at 12 seconds. These conditions can and will change by the weekend. For an up-to-date weather forecast, visit weather.gov/eureka or windy.com.

Updates to commercial and recreational Dungeness crab fishing

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) announced Tuesday it has assessed entanglement risk under the Risk Assessment Mitigation Program and implemented a 30-fathom depth constraint for fishing zones 1 and 2 (Sonoma/Mendocino county line to the Oregon state line) effective May 15 at noon for the commercial Dungeness crab fishery. Traps used in the commercial fishery will be prohibited in waters seaward of the 30-fathom contour.

Recreational crab traps will be prohibited in fishing zones 3-6 (all areas south of the Sonoma/Mendocino County line) effective at noon on May 15.

CDFW reminds recreational crabbers that take of Dungeness crab by other methods, including hoop nets and crab snares, is still allowed through the close of the season on June 30. For more information, visit wildlife.ca.gov/News#gsc.tab=0.

The beach/jetties

The wind has made the beaches tough for anglers looking for redtail perch. When the ocean is rough, the mouth of the Elk River (stinky beach) or King Salmon are two of the better options to get out of the wind. Both can produce quality perch action. Conditions look much better the next few days. Centerville, Table Bluff, Samoa, and any of the lagoon beaches can provide excellent fishing. The north jetty, weather permitting, has been giving up some nice black rockfish and some quality lingcod. The south jetty hasn't been as good, but that will likely change as water and weather conditions improve. Small swimbaits or scampi jigs are catching fish as well as herring fished under a float.

Brookings rockfish update

"Halibut season opened Monday with rough weather, big swells and strong winds," said Andy Martin of Brookings Fishing Charters. "The conditions kept boats at the docks in Brookings, but a few charters out of Coos Bay returned with limits. Calmer conditions are expected the second half of the week. Lingcod and rockfish action continues to be good on calm weather days. Surfperch fishing is at its peak along Brookings-area beaches, with limits of anglers using raw shrimp or Gulp sandworms at high tide. Ocean salmon opens June 17 out of Brookings."

Lower Rogue

Spring salmon fishing remains good on the lower Rogue, with the best fishing in years underway, reports Martin. "Springers also are beginning to show up in the catch near Shady Cove on the upper Rogue. Early May remains a peak season on the lower Rogue. Wild kings may be kept beginning June 1."

Kenny Priest operates Fishing the North Coast, a fishing guide service out of Humboldt specializing in salmon and steelhead. Find it on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and fishingthenorthcoast.com. For up-to-date fishing reports and North Coast river information, email kenny@fishingthenorthcoast.com.