First Saturday Night Arts Alive 

Our galleries, museums, theaters, bars and restaurants are open late. Presented by Eureka Main Street.

ART CENTER SPACE 620 Second St. More than 75 local artists.Featuring Maryann Testagrossa, original linocut prints, limited edition; Regina Case, prints; Kyle Sanders, originals.

BELLE STARR CLOTHING 405 Second St. Music by Johnny Myers.

BLUE OX BOUTIQUE 515 Second St. Beer and cider in the Blue Ox Lounge.

C STREET STUDIOS 208 C St. Various artists.

CANVAS + CLAY 233 F St. "Nightmares and Visions," Holly Sepulveda, multimedia; Liz Valasco, art and comics; David Caylor, paintings and ceramics.

CLARKE HISTORICAL MUSEUM 240 E St. Main Hall: "Stitched in Time: Humboldt County's Quilted History." Nealis Hall: "Wiyot People, Places, and Practices, Weaving Wonders: Exceptional Design, Traditional Legacy: Baskets from the 1800s and the Becker Collection."

DICK TAYLOR CRAFT CHOCOLATE First and E streets. Steve Taylor, oil paintings.

THE EPITOME GALLERY 420 Second St. FASM artist from 2023 Eureka Street Art Festival is showing work and Local artist Rustyfern is displaying work in the Secret Show.

EUREKA BOOKS 426 Second St. Robert Russell will be signing copies of his book Thor's Apprentice.

FAMILIA CAFÉ 525 Second St. Laura Chapman White, paintings

GOOD RELATIONS 223 Second St. Ragdoll Review live models. The Unus Annus Dildo, photos and acrylic paintings.

MORRIS GRAVES MUSEUM 636 F St. Rotunda: Music by TJ Muller's Tribute to Eddie Condon, SoHum Girls and Charlie Halloran & The Tropicales. William Thonson Gallery: "27th Annual Junque Arte Competition and Exhibition," artwork made from 100 percent recycled materials, juror Tom Herd. Knight Gallery: "COLLAGE IN THE TIME OF COVID," Ellen Land-Weber, paintings and sculpture. Anderson Gallery: "Burn Pile/The Andromeda Mirage," Bachrun LoMele. Museum Store/Permanent Collection Gallery: Merchandise inspired by the artwork on view by Morris Graves, Glenn Berry, Melvin Schuler and Romano Gabriel. Homer Balabanis Gallery/Humboldt Artist Gallery: Artwork by Vicki Barry, Julia Bednar, Jody Bryan, Jim Lowry, Paul Rickard, Patricia Sundgren-Smith, Sara Starr, Kim Reid and Claudia Lima.

HUMBOLDT HERBALS 300 Second St. "Tupp Above," Steph Godfrey, acrylic painting. Music by Blue Lotus Jazz.

THE HUMBOLDT MERCANTILE 123 F St. Humboldt Cider featured in the tasting room. Music by Oaktop.

INK PEOPLE CENTER FOR THE ARTS-BRENDA TUXFORD GALLERY 422 First St. (co-located with the Humboldt County Visitors Bureau). "Cycle: Perspectives on Intimate Partner and Family Violence," group show, all media.

JUST MY TYPE LETTERPRESS PAPERIE 235 F St. Jennifer Lou, oil paintings.

LAND OF LOVELY 127 F St. Featuring Mandy's Macs French macaroons.

LITTLE SHOP OF HERS 416 Second St. Seana Burden, acrylic painting, pen and ink, glitter.

THE MADRONE TAPHOUSE & BRICK FIRE PIZZA 421 Third St. "Demise," Demise. Mixed medium.

MAKER'S APRON 317 E St. Drop-in crafting for kids and adults.

MANY HANDS GALLERY 438 Second St. Featuring the work of more than 40 local artists and handmade treasures from around the globe.

MENDENHALL STUDIOS 215 C St. Various artists.

OLD TOWN ART GALLERY 417 Second St. Regina Case, oil paintings. Various artists showing photography, oil painting, acrylic painting, watercolors, charcoal, drawings, sculpture, textile, mixed media, woodworking, jewelry and sculpture.

OLD TOWN INK LAB 212 G St. Creative vending machine featuring local artists.

OLD TOWN COFFEE & CHOCOLATES 211 F St. Various artists. Live music.

PEARL LOUNGE 507 Second St. Anna Amezcua and Nancy Ayers, oil painting, acrylic painting and mixed media.

RADIO PARADISE 531 Third St. "Radio Paradise Open Studio," jazz performance by Young and Lovely.

REDWOOD DISCOVERY MUSEUM 612 G St. Kids Alive! 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. A drop-off program for children aged 3.5 to 12 years. Kids can enjoy crafts, science activities, pizza and uninhibited museum fun ($20/child or $17 for members). Kids must be confidently potty-trained.

REDWOOD MUSIC MART 511 F St. Music by Loud Neighbors.

RESTAURANT FIVE ELEVEN 511 Second St. Anna Sofia Amezcua and Jamie Pavlich Walker, acrylic painting and collage.

ROSEBUD HOME GOODS 213 F St. "Quiet," James Adam Taylor, photography.

SAILOR'S GRAVE TATTOO 138 Second St. Tattoo art.

SHIPWRECK 430 Third St."Art & Woodworking by Sharon Ruchte," Sharon Ruchte, mixed media drawings and wood pieces inspired by nature and folk art.

SISTERS CLOTHING COLLECTIVE 328 Second St.Stephanie April Designs, jewelry.

THE SPEAKEASY 411 Opera Alley. Music by Jenni and David and the Sweet Soul Band, playing indoors from 8-11 p.m. 21+ only. No cover.

UNCODED STUDIO 510 Third St. Garage C "Codes/Cyphers/Secrets," Jack Cuellar, text which has been transcribed into code and translated into visual representation.

ZEN HEALING 437 F St. "Cosmic Consciousness," Chazelle Owens, mixed media. DJ music.

ZENO CURIOUS GOODS 320 Second St. Suite 1B "Return to Old Town," Greg Bye, oil painting, acrylic painting.

ZUMBIDO GIFTS 410 Second St. "Talavera Jack-O-Lanterns," artisans of Puebla, Mexico, sculpture.