Eureka Main Street presents First Saturday Night Arts Alive on March 4 from 6 to 9 p.m. Our galleries, museums, theaters, bars and restaurants are open late for your enjoyment.

ART CENTER FRAME SHOP 616 Second St. Lauren Lester, watercolor landscapes and portraits.

ART CENTER SPACE 620 Second St. More than 75 local artists.

BLACK HUMBOLDT 627 Third St. "Conflict of Interest," Sebastian L Taylor, photography, oil painting, sculpture, textile, mixed media.

BLUE OX BOUTIQUE 515 Second St. Beer and cider in the Blue Ox Lounge.

C STREET STUDIOS 208 C St. Various artists.

CANVAS + CLAY 233 F St. "Sensing Habitat," a three-person exhibition featuring the works of David St. John, Alice Geraldine Sadler and Laura Corsigilia. Music by Rick Fugate.

COLLEGE OF THE REDWOODS 525 D St. CR Block Party - CR Program Exhibitions (aquaculture, addiction studies, hstory, geography, art, career certificates), Humboldt Taiko (with CR staff Gary Ronne), sculpture garden with art student sculptures and A Taste of Bim food truck.

DA GOU ROU LOUWI' CULTURAL CENTER 417 Second St., Suite 101. Rick Bartow (Wiyot), sculpture, mixed media.

THE EPITOME GALLERY 420 Second St. " ¥@$101 (Yen at Dollar 101)," Yasushi Matsui, acrylic painting, watercolors, pen and ink, drawings, mixed media; Secret Show this month is "Trees of Mysticism," by Devi; music by DJ Def_Eye.

EUREKA BOOKS 426 Second St. "Art from the Archives," photography, watercolors, pen and ink, charcoal, drawings, mixed media.

GOOD RELATIONS 223 Second St. "Revelation," Firefly Mizera, photography.

HAPPY CAT STUDIO 215 C St. "Yes, this will hurt," Moxie Saturday, acrylic painting.

MORRIS GRAVES MUSEUM OF ART 636 F St. Sponsored by Redwood Capital Bank. William Thonson Gallery: "Powerful Fragility" exhibition presents work by four Bay Area women artists, Hagit Cohen, Kimberly D'Adamo, t.c. moore and Carol Newborg. Anderson Gallery: "T/HERE: Ceramic Sculpture & Installation" by Annakatrin Burnham installations, sculptures and collage works. Knight Gallery: "Youth Art Festival," a celebration of student creativity in visual, media and performing arts. Museum Store/Permanent Collection Gallery: Merchandise inspired by the artwork on view by Morris Graves, Glenn Berry, Melvin Schuler and Romano Gabriel. Homer Balabanis Gallery/Humboldt Artist Gallery: Work by Vicki Barry, Julia Bednar, Jody Bryan, Jim Lowry, Paul Rickard, Patricia Sundgren-Smith, Sara Starr, Kim Reid and Claudia Lima. Rotunda: Music by Piet Dalmolen.

HUMBOLDT HERBALS 300 Second St., Kyra Adams, acrylic painting. Music by The Gritty Kitties.

THE HUMBOLDT MERCANTILE 123 F St. Moonstone Crossing wine tastings.

INK PEOPLE CENTER FOR THE ARTS-BRENDA TUXFORD GALLERY 422 First St. "Conflict of Interest: Exploring Virgil Abloh's Legacy," Sebastian Taylor and others, oil painting, acrylic painting, pen and ink, drawings, sculpture, mixed medium.

LITTLE SHOP OF HERS 416 Second St. Seana Burden, acrylic painting, pen and ink, glitter.

MANY HANDS GALLERY 438 Second St. Featuring the work of over 40 local artists and handmade treasures from around the globe.

MENDENHALL STUDIOS 215 C St. Various artists.

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA INDIAN ART AND GIFT SHOP 240 F St. "Soul a Mente," Goodshield Aguilar and Mignon Geli, Indigenous soul music.

OLD TOWN ART GALLERY 417 Second St. Featured Artists Peter Zappel, Carolyn Laumann, Yvonne Jarrett, Mike Pixley: photography, oil painting, acrylic painting, sculpture, textile and fine woodworking and jewelry. Guest Artist Roger Cox, photography.

OLD TOWN COFFEE & CHOCOLATES 211 F St. Local artists.

PEARL LOUNGE 507 Second St. Anna Amezcua and Nancy Ayers, oil painting, acrylic painting and mixed media.

PROPER WELLNESS CENTER 517 Fifth St. Collection of local artists and glass blowers from Humboldt and around the world.

REDWOOD ART ASSOCIATION 603 F St. "The Figurative Spirit," a themed member exhibition. Music by Ron Honig.

REDWOOD DISCOVERY MUSEUM 612 G St. Kids Alive! 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. This is a drop-off program for children aged 3.5-12 years. Kids can enjoy crafts, science activities, pizza and uninhibited museum fun. Enjoy Arts Alive while the kiddos have the time of their lives ($20/child, $17 for members). Must be confidently potty-trained.

REDWOOD MUSIC MART 511 F St. Loud Neighbors, live music.

RESTAURANT FIVE ELEVEN 511 Second St. Anna Amezcua and Nancy Ayers, oil painting, acrylic painting and mixed media.

ROSEBUD HOME GOODS 213 F St. Will Suiter, photography.

SAILOR'S GRAVE TATTOO 138 Second St. Tattoo art.

THE SPEAKEASY 411 Opera Alley. Music by Jenni and David and the Sweet Soul Band.

ZEN HEALING 437 F St. "M.I.A.," Mia Hifiker, acrylic painting.

ZUMBIDO GIFTS 410 Second St. "Amy's Almost Perfect Pop-up," Amy Witlatch, textiles.