Crabs Players of the Year

Photo by Matt Filar

Jett Ruby has had a well-rounded, Player of the Year summer.

Photo by Matt Filar

Billy Ham at first base.

Billy Ham at first base.

click to enlarge Photo by Matt Filar

Catcher and designated hitter Troy Harding.

click to enlarge Photo by Matt Filar

Our Pitcher of the Year pick Andrew Overland.

click to enlarge Photo by Matt Filar

Pitcher Max Hippensteel had a breakout summer in the Crabs' bullpen.

Photo by Matt Filar

Pitcher Nolan Long.

Pitcher Nolan Long.

It was a summer of ups and downs for the Humboldt Crabs. After starting 0-7 in a new conference, our boys would rally back. They would fight and claw their way into contention with a magical midsummer stretch, bringing a competitive and suspense-driven brand of baseball the North Coast may not be used to seeing. Ultimately, they came up short but what a ride — walk-off wins, series victories when they needed them, scoreboard watching. This summer had a little bit of everything and it is a building block for future Crab squads. The good guys were in it until the very end, even when some might have poured dirt on them early. They had an amazing summer and with this being the “Best of Humboldt” issue as the boys of summer wrap things up this week, it is only fitting that we highlight some of the top performers who made going to the yard an electric experience. Here are our picks for Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year.. The Fresno State University product has been the tone setter and the ultimate catalyst at the top of the lineup this summer. In 150 at bats, Ruby has only struck out five times. Even though he hit in the leadoff spot, his 24 RBIs put him in the top three on the team. He has been great in the clutch and has shown some pop as well, with two homeruns, one of which was a grand slam. Combine that with eight stolen bases, 33 runs scored and a .977 fielding percentage at second base, and he’s had a well-rounded and special summer. Ruby enters this week’s action hitting .369.. The sophomore from the University of Nevada was a steady force in the middle of the lineup all summer. He constantly found a way to produce and get on base. Though the homerun numbers weren’t there, Ham has had 11 doubles and a triple, and has driven in 26 runs. He’s added four stolen bases and what jumps out of the small print is that he walked as much as he struck out. When you add his .983 fielding percentage, it’s clear Ham was a standout for the Crabs at first base. He comes into this week’s action hitting .352. The catcher/DH from Sacramento State University always seemed to come up in big spots for the Crabs, especially during their surge back into the playoff picture. Harding has driven in 32 runs this summer, none of them bigger than a game winner during a week of three walk-off wins to turn the Crabs’ summer around. He has hit five doubles, two triples and a homerun. He enters the week hitting .292.. The big righty from Sacramento State University has been the most versatile and consistent pitcher for the Crabs this summer. He’s pitched well enough to have more wins, but that’s baseball. He started the summer out of the bullpen for the Crabs, picking up a save, but has transitioned into a starting role and has stood out. He’s been featured in 10 games, starting six of them. He has also thrown the second most innings on the staff. He enters this week’s action with a .290 ERA and a 3-1 record with one save.. The University of California Davis product had a breakout summer out of the bullpen for the Crabs, and was a major part of the season turn around and playoff push. During a stretch where the Crabs won four straight series, Hippensteel had an ERA of .096, had a streak of four scoreless outings, and picked up three wins. With a low 90s fastball and a devastating change up, “Mad Max” enters this week’s action with 27 strikeouts in 16.1 innings. Overall, Hippensteel is 3-0 in nine appearances with a 3.30 ERA.. The southpaw out of San Marcos was Mr. Reliable for the Crabs this summer. Boasting a 6-2 record in nine starts, Long always found a way to keep his team in the game. He had eight quality starts out of those nine, and made it into the fifth inning or further in all but one. Long enters this week’s action leading the team in wins and innings pitched. Overall, he is 6-2 with a 3.88 ERA and 43 strikeouts.It has been a great summer covering this team from the best seat in the house. The Crabs close out their schedule this week, so make sure to make it out to the yard. Go Crabs, go!The Brando Show