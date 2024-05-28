News

Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Crime / Emergency

UPDATE: Pedestrian Killed in Last Week's Crash ID'd

Posted By on Tue, May 28, 2024 at 5:26 PM

UPDATE:

The Humboldt County Corner's Office has identified the 66-year-old pedestrian killed May 22 as Eureka resident David Sprague, according to a news release from the Eureka Police Department.

The multi-car crash remains under investigation, the release states, and witnesses are being asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU) at (707) 441-4300.


PREVIOUS:
The Eureka Police Department's investigation into a multiple-car crash on I Street yesterday that left a pedestrian dead and multiple people hospitalized remains ongoing, the department announced this afternoon.

According to a press release, EPD responded to a report of a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision at around 1:45 p.m. yesterday in the 900 block of I Street, which was followed moments later by multiple reports of multiple collisions on I Street near Seventh Street.

A 66-year-old male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, and several people from involved vehicles were transported to a local hospital for treatment, the release states. The accident is being investigated by EPD's Major Injury/Fatal Traffic Investigation Team, with help from department detectives and evidence technicians.

According to the release, the cause of the crashes remains unclear, saying only that "it appeared a vehicles was traveling north on I Street, collided with the pedestrian in the roadway near Ninth Street, continued traveling north, collided with additional vehicles near Seventh Street, and then collided into a building."

Police are withholding the pedestrian's name until the Humboldt County Coroner's office notifies his family of his death. EPD asks anyone with information about the crash to call (707) 441-4300.

Find the full press release here.
Thadeus Greenson
 Thadeus Greenson is the news editor of the North Coast Journal.

