UPDATE: CHP IDs Pedestrian Killed in Arcata Hit and Run, Releases More Information on Vehicle

UPDATE:



The California Highway Patrol has identified the pedestrian killed in an apparent hit and run on U.S. Highway 101 yesterday morning as Reno resident Chad Macias. He was 45.



The CHP news release also reports that further analysis of debris found at the scene indicates the vehicle believed to be involved is a silver 2015-2017 Audi A3, which likely has damage to the driver’s side and may be missing the driver’s side mirror.



Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Humboldt Area CHP office at (707) 822-5981 during business hours, (707) 268-200 after business hours or by email at Humboldt_Area@chp.ca.gov.



PREVIOUS:

The California Highway Patrol is investigating an apparent hit-and-run crash on U.S. Highway 101 in Arcata that left a 45-year-old pedestrian dead.Someone reported a male lying in the median of U.S. Highway 101 south of the Seventh Street overdressing in Arcata at 7:05 a.m. and officers responded to find a man dead of blunt force injuries. Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe he was crossing the northbound lanes of the highway around 9 p.m. last night when he was struck by a car that fled the scene."CHP is seeking the public's assistance in locating the driver and vehicle involved in the crash," a press release states. "It is believed the involved vehicle sustained front end damage and may be missing its right (passenger) side mirror. Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact the Humboldt Area CHP office at (707) 822-5981 during business hours, or (707) 268-200 after business hours."The deceased's identity is being withheld pending notification of his family.See the CHP's full press release here