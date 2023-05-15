News

Monday, May 15, 2023

Community / Education

Cal Poly Humboldt Celebrates the Class of 2023 (with Slideshow)

Posted By on Mon, May 15, 2023 at 12:27 PM

click to enlarge The Class of 2023 celebrates at their graduation on May 13. - PHOTOS BY MARK LARSON
  • Photos by Mark Larson
  • The Class of 2023 celebrates at their graduation on May 13.
Under slowly clearing skies (morning fog, no rain), the Cal Poly Humboldt Class of 2023 commencement for the College of Arts, Humanities & Social Sciences got underway at 9 a.m. May 13 in Redwood Bowl.

Following the usual welcome messages by Provost Jenn Capps and President Tom Jackson, Jr., an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters was presented to Jorge Matias, a local advocate and health worker who helps operate the Paso a Paso (Step by Step) program, which offers bilingual information on childbirth, parenting and breastfeeding, and the Paso a Paso Fatherhood Picnic, an annual event geared toward increasing paternal participation.

He is one of only 14 individuals in the university's history to receive the honor.

For more than 20 years, Matias has worked to improve the health, safety and well-being of Hispanic community members, and children diagnosed with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) in Humboldt County.

Matias recounted his own journey as an emigrant from Mexico to the United States in 1989 and later earning his high school diploma from College of the Redwoods.

As a father of three, and a parent of a child with IDD, Matias’ struggles to find bilingual support motivated him to create resources for Spanish speakers and reduce the stigma associated with seeking help.

In addition, before the waiting students were presented their degrees, Larry Adamson, alumni trustee of the California State University system, offered a message about the number of  CSU graduates  over the years and Jason Ramos (‘98, Kinesiology, ‘14 M.S. Kinesiology and the chief executive officer for the Blue Lake Casino and the tribal administrator for the Blue Lake Rancheria) offered the welcome-to-the-alumni message to the soon-to-be graduates.
Slideshow Celebrating Cal Poly Humboldt's Class of 2023
Celebrating Cal Poly Humboldt's Class of 2023 17 slides
Celebrating Cal Poly Humboldt's Class of 2023
Celebrating Cal Poly Humboldt's Class of 2023
By Mark Larson
Click to View 17 slides


The commencement for the College of Natural Resources & Sciences followed at noon and the College of Professional Studies at 3 p.m. Photos and videos of each commencement are available to watch online here.

CPH cultural graduation events began on Thursday with the Native Graduation Celebration and Queer Graduation Celebration. The Asian, Desi, Pacific Islander, Middle Eastern, and North African (ADPI+MENA) Graduation Celebration, the Black Graduation Celebration and the Latinx Graduation Celebration were held on Friday.

The first-ever CPH Regional Commencement Ceremony at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills on Monday featured alumni speaker Robin Smith (‘78, Nursing) who is board chair of the Cal Poly Humboldt Foundation. During her time at Humboldt, Smith was a member and co-captain of the women's swimming and diving team under head coach Betty Partain. Her nursing career in Humboldt County includes working at St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka.
