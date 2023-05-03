Happy Condorversary! Today Marks the Return of Prey-Go-Neesh to Local Skies





A5 "Neee'n" and A6 “Me-new-kwek'" recently spotted soaring high above Redwood Creek. The North California Condor Restoration Program reported in a post this week that all the birds are doing well.(Read more about the Yurok Tribe-led program in the June of 2022 cover story, "Coming Home," here .)

Known as "Paaytoqin," the bird that helped teach those now riding the thermals high in the air how to be a condor was moved in December due to concerns about avian flu. An outbreak has killed 20 California condors in the Southwest flock along the Utah and Arizona border as of April 28, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.





Yurok Tribe Facebook page

The mentor condor at the release enclosure's pool.

Courtesy of the Yurok Tribe

The first two condors were released one year ago today, A3 and A2.

Yurok Tribe Facebook

A2 and A3 interact after A3 returns to the enclosure site after a two-week absence.